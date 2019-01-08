Bradley Cooper and Spike Lee among Directors Guild nominees

Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee and Alfonso Cuaron are among the nominees at the 2019 Directors Guild Of America Awards.

The trio are all recognised in the outstanding directing in a film for 2018 category.

Cooper is nominated for his directorial debut A Star Is Born, Lee for comedy-drama BlacKkKlansman and Cuaron for his black-and-white film Roma. Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron was named best director at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Adam McKay is also nominated for Vice, his biopic of former US vice president Dick Cheney, while Green Book director Peter Farrelly completes the category.

Notable absentees include Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite and John Krasinski for A Quiet Place.

Bryan Singer was the credited director of Bohemian Rhapsody, which won best picture at the Golden Globes on Sunday, but he was fired during production so was not expected to be included in the DGA nominations.

Cooper, who was snubbed at the Golden Globes in both best director and actor categories, is also up for outstanding directorial achievement of a first-time feature film director. Spike Lee has been nominated at the Directors Guild Of America Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

On Monday, the DGA unveiled the nominations in the television, commercials and documentaries categories.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner The Marvelous Mrs Maisel scored two nods in the comedy series categories for Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

The pair are up against Atlanta’s Donald Glover and Hiro Murai and Bill Hader for Barry.

Jason Bateman and Ozark lead the drama series category, which also contains Lesli Linka Glatter for Homeland, Chris Long for The Americans, McKay for Succession and Daina Reid for The Handmaid’s Tale.

The 2019 Directors Guild Of America Awards will take place on February 2 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

- Press Association