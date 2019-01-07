Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga support Sam Elliott as he is honoured in Hollywood

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were on hand to support their A Star Is Born co-star Sam Elliott as the veteran actor received one of Hollywood’s highest honours.

Elliott’s 50-year career in showbusiness was recognised on Monday, when his hands and feet were placed in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

The honour is reserved for the most revered stars, and Elliott, 74, joins the likes of Meryl Streep, Clint Eastwood and Denzel Washington. Actor Sam Elliott was honoured by having his hands and feet dipped in cement outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

During the ceremony, Cooper put Sunday night’s Golden Globes snub behind him to introduce Elliott, who plays his older brother in A Star Is Born.

Cooper, who also directed the film, said Elliot left an “iconic mark” on films including The Big Lebowski, The Hi-Lo Country and The Contender.

He said: “Sam is one of the most talented, generous, humble actors I have ever had the pleasure to work with and acting alongside him was a dream fulfilled for me.

“He is the kind of guy who raises the bar for everyone, whether you’re in front of the camera or behind the camera. Directing Sam was and will remain one of the highest points of my career.” Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga, right, hug actor Sam Elliott as he was honoured in Hollywood (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Cooper, who made his directorial debut in A Star Is Born said he was “touched” when Elliott agreed to appear in the film, adding: “What followed was vulnerability, authenticity and a completely raw performance.

“As anyone who has worked with Sam knows, he is probably the most unassuming man in the business.

“A hard-working, quiet gentleman who just comes in ready to work.

“But make no mistake about it he is a true master of his craft.

“Sam, you put your faith in a first-time director and not only gave the role everything it required and more, you gave me both in front and behind the camera an incredible gift.”

Cooper, who was snubbed for best actor and best director at the Golden Globes, said without Elliott’s involvement in A Star Is Born, “I don’t know what I would’ve done”.

He added: “So thank you Sam for saying yes, for trusting me, thank you for letting me steal your voice. A Star Is Born actor Sam Elliott and his wife Katharine Ross Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“In the movie Jack may struggle with telling his brother how he feels about him, I’ve got no problem with telling you Sam just how much I love and admire you. You are my brother.”

Elliott’s wife of 35 years, the actress Katharine Ross, was there to watch her husband honoured, as was the actor Ashton Kutcher.

Taking to the stage on a drizzly day in Los Angeles, Elliott, known for his thick moustache and deep voice, appeared emotional as he reflected on his career.

He said the ceremony was “an incredible honour” which he does not take “lightly at all”, before revealing he was a labourer before entering showbusiness.

Elliott joked his previous job meant he was used to having his hands in cement. He later turned to his Cooper and Gaga, real name is Stefani Germanotta, who were both seated next to each other yards away from the podium. Actor Sam Elliott became emotional as his career was honoured at a ceremony in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Elliott, standing in front of posters for A Star Is Born, said: “Bradley, if you look what’s behind me I think it’s safe to say that the reason I’m here is because of your film. I love you too. You’ve given me a gift.

“I’ve had a number of gifts over the last few years, there’s no question about it. I’ve had some really nice films come my way and worked with people I have the greatest respect for. I’m not sure I’ve ever had an experience like I had on your film. It touched me in a way that changed my life in some ways, in the most important ways.”

He then praised Gaga, who won A Star Is Born’s only Golden Globe, walking away with the prize for best original song.

Elliott said: “Working with you and having an opportunity to work with Stefani, I come to know her, I come to love her. It was just the most wonderful experience and I thank you for it.”

Writing on Instagram, Gaga shared a picture of herself and Cooper watching the ceremony, with the caption: “We love you Sam!!”

- Press Association