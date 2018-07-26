Boyzone team up with Ed Sheeran for latest single

The Boyz are back with new single Because as their long goodbye begins.

Boyzone have released the lead single from what will be their last ever studio album, Thank You and Goodnight.

The upbeat tune was co-written by Ed Sheeran whose influence is felt in the catchy acoustic hooks.

Sheeran even makes a cameo in the music video which features clips of fans from all over the world lip-syncing along.

Thank You and Goodnight is set to be released on November 15 and will embark on a farewell tour of Ireland and the UK in the new year.

They will kick off their last tour in Belfast's SSE Arena on January 23 followed by Dublin's 3Arena on January 24.

Speaking earlier this year about their decision to say goodbye to Boyzone, Shane Lynch said: "I think it's an honourable thing for us to do.

"25 years of music - an amazing milestone - and in terms of all the Boyzone supporters they're always saying 'give us one more tour', 'give us one more album' and we're going to do it to the best of our ability.

"This is it, we're signing off."