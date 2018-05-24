Boyband A1 to reunite with tour to mark their 20th anniversary

Boyband A1 has announced a comeback with all four band members saying they will tour to mark their 20th anniversary.

In a statement published on Twitter, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, Paul Marazzi and Ben Adams told fans they would perform together for the first time in nearly 15 years later this year.

The band said: “WE’RE SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE 1ST OF OUR 20TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION DATES – STARTING WITH SINGAPORE.”

Christian, Mark and Ben added: “We’re unbelievably excited that Paul will be joining us again to bring the original line up of a1 back together for the very first time in nearly 15 years.”

The British-Norwegian band was formed in 1998 and enjoyed success with hits such as Same Old Brand New You, Like A Rose and Take On Me.

The band scored two UK number one hits and in 2001 won a Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act.

In 2002, Paul left the band, citing “personal reasons”.

Their first gig is scheduled to take place in Singapore on October 20 this year, the band said, with more dates expected to be announced.

