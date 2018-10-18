Box Office returns with Halloween fun

Friday nights are about to get a whole lot more entertaining as Box Office returns to Virgin Media Two.

The film show returns this Friday night at 9pm packed full of the latest news, exclusive interviews and reviews from Ireland, Hollywood and beyond.

In the first episode, horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis will be talking with Lisa Cannon about returning to the role that shot her to stardom in Halloween.

Closer to home, Sarah Greene and Moe Dunford talk about their new film Rosie which was written by Roddy Doyle.

The powerful film explores the current housing crisis following a Dublin family during a 36-hour period after their landlord sells their rented home and they find themselves homeless.

Speaking ahead of the new season, host Lisa Cannon said: "It’s so important to have a film show in Ireland especially as we are a film loving nation.

"It’s been a pleasure to be able to bring exclusive interviews, red carpet moments, reviews and features to our viewers and I look forward to delivering even more for season three."

Digital Desk