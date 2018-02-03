Both in McQueen but poles apart: Meghan’s suit causes a stir while Kate wows in an angelic gown

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is a huge fan of Alexander McQueen, having worn the designer label on countless occasions over the years, including, of course, her wedding day in 2011.

Kate showed her love for the British brand again on the third day of the royal tour of Sweden and Norway, while back in London her soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle also chose a McQueen look for an awards ceremony, but their styles couldn’t have been more different.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate, who is expecting her third child, looked fantastic in a blush pink floor-length dress with a sheer cape overlay and silver embroidery on the neckline.

Accessorising the gown with glittering jewellery and a Jimmy Choo box clutch, the 36-year-old practically floated through the Royal Palace in Oslo, seeing off stiff sartorial competition from a trio of Norwegian princesses.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Meanwhile, at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Meghan presented an award decked out in a sharp black McQueen suit.

Attending the annual event, which celebrates the sporting achievements of sick, injured and wounded servicemen and women, with fiancé Price Harry, the American actress also chose Jimmy Choo to accessorise with a pair of black stiletto heels, completing her cool, sharp look with a Prada clutch and a Tuxe Bodysuit blouse.

(John Stillwell/PA)

Both women drew praise for their ensembles.

Fans of Harry and Meghan praised the ‘power couple’ for their power suits – but not everyone was happy with the choice of tailoring.

As the Endeavour Awards were billed as a black tie event, protocol dictates that women would normally wear dresses, as a handful of haters on social media were quick to point out.

But we love that Meghan is forging her own fashion path and doesn’t feel the need to vastly alter her personal style to fit in with what’s considered ‘normal’ as she takes on her new royal role.

Dress codes aside, both Kate and Megan looked incredible and we can’t wait to see their next McQueen moments.
