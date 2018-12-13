Boris Johnson to be subject of new Brexit play

A new play about Brexit, which will be updated every night to reflect changes in the political landscape, will premiere in London next year.

The Last Temptation Of Boris Johnson by Jonathan Maitland will depict a dinner party when the former foreign secretary decided to vote Leave and then fast forward to a post-Brexit Britain in 2029 when Johnson is portrayed in the political wilderness. The Last Temptation Of Boris Johnson (Michael Wharley)

The playwright, who has also penned An Audience With Jimmy Savile and Dead Sheep, said: “Writing a play about Boris during these tumultuous times is wonderfully challenging – it’s given me more sleepless nights than anything in my career – and that includes writing a play about Jimmy Savile, which one national newspaper tried to have banned.

“This play is the ultimate dramatic moving target – everything keeps changing.

“Since the first reading in June, two big plot changing events happened: Boris Johnson resigned as foreign secretary and his marriage ended.

“But after a few stressful days – and nights – I soon realised that these uncontrollable and unpredictable events were dramaturgical catnip and embraced them joyously.

“Anyway – unexpected political events should hold no huge fears for me, given my previous incarnation as a journalist – last-minute high-pressure rewrites were part of the job.

“This play will be a bit like that: we will be rewriting the show every night to keep it up to date.

“It’s a bit scary, sure – but let’s put it in context. The stress I’m feeling isn’t quite on a par with that being felt by a certain Mrs T May of SW1…”

The play will be directed by Lotte Wakeham and will have its world premiere at the Park Theatre from May 9 to June 8 2019, with press night on May 13.

- Press Association