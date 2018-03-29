Boomtown Rats and The Darkness to support Queen and Adam Lambert Dublin gig

The Boomtown Rats and The Darkness have been announced as the supporting acts for the Queen and Adam Lambert gig in Dublin this summer.

The open-air concert will take place in Dublin's Marlay Park on July 8th as part of Queen's "One more around the block" tour.

Formed in Dublin, The Boomtown Rats exploded out of Ireland in 1976 fronted by singer Bob Geldof and toured with the Ramones, Talking Heads, the Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Jam and The Stranglers.

They became one of the biggest bands of the late 70s and 80s with a string of top ten hits and platinum albums, earning them Brit Awards, Ivor Novellos and Grammy Awards. They made history as the first Irish band to have a UK no 1 hit with ‘Rat Trap’, they went on to top the charts in 32 Countries with ‘I Don't Like Mondays’.

Excited to announce we're supporting @QueenWillRock Sunday 8th July at Marlay Park, Dublin! pic.twitter.com/7mIM2ZRZDk — The Darkness (@thedarkness) March 29, 2018

The Darkness released their Number 1 debut album Permission to Land in 2003, which went five times platinum.

The rock band headlined the Oxegen Festival in 2004 and won three BRIT Awards the same year. They released their latest album Pinewood Smile last year.

Queen and Adam Lambert first shared the stage for the American Idol final in May 2009,and have since played more than 130 shows around the world.

Ticket prices start from €79.50 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

- Digital Desk