Bookies suspend betting on X Factor return for Cheryl amid reports

Bookmakers have suspended betting on Cheryl making a return to The X Factor following reports that she is “in talks” with show bosses.

The singer, who previously acted as a judge on the show from 2008 until 2010 and then in 2014 and 2015, is said to be in line to replace current judge Nicole Scherzinger for this year’s series.

Bookmaker Coral said they will no longer allow bets on Cheryl’s potential reappearance on the ITV show.

Cheryl appeared on The X Factor as a judge in 2015 (ITV)

Coral spokesman John Hill said: “As far as we are concerned this now looks a done deal which will delight the punters who have been knocking us over to back Cheryl to make a return to the show in 2018.”

Prior to the bookmaker pulling the plug, Cheryl, 34, was at 4-1 odds to reprise her role on the talent programme.

Ladbrokes are still taking bets, with odds currently set at 4-5 for her to replace Scherzinger.

According to a report in The Sun, X Factor boss Simon Cowell is due to meet with ITV at the end of February to discuss the line-up for the next series.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying: “Cheryl is the top choice and she is keen to come on board.

“But as yet, the conversations taking place have been unofficial, because we can’t begin official talks with anyone until the show’s schedule is agreed.

“The bosses need to confirm how long the series will run for and what time it will air each week.”

The 2017 series saw Cowell and Scherzinger on the judging panel alongside Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne.

Cheryl returned for a brief stint along with Cowell during the judges’ houses stage of the competition.