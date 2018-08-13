'Bond is a white guy': Katie Hopkins slams idea of Idris Elba playing 007

Katie Hopkins has spoken out about speculation that Idris Elba will play the next Bond by saying the character is "not a gentleman of colour".

The outspoken media personality also said that "Bond is a white guy, leave him be".

Katie Hopkins

Speaking to Niall Boylan on Classic Hits 4FM about why she disagrees with Idris Elba being the next actor to play the spy she said: "The point is that to me, Bond is a white MI5/MI6 guy. It would be weird for me as a viewer if Bond was black."

She went on to suggest that if Elba wants to be James Bond, he should create his own spy movie.

“I am thrilled if Idris Elba wants to create a new spy franchise around Idris and have some creativity of his own but why is it that these other individuals always have to take over roles that are typically being cast as white people,” she said.

"If I was to try and get a role that was cast as a black person can you imagine the outrage? It never goes the other way."

Hopkins believes the idea of Idris Elba being James Bond “is in essence is the left and liberal really lack their own creativity so they have to nick ours.”

She clarified on Twitter that she really doesn't want Elba to be Bond "not because #IdrisElba is a gentleman of colour...but because Bond isn’t'.

I really don’t want #IdrisElba to be Bond.



NOT because #IdrisElba is a gentleman of colour.



But because Bond isn’t. — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 13, 2018

Hopkins also dismissed the idea of a woman in the titular role as "dreadful" saying that "the quickest way to kill a franchise in living history is to put a female in as James Bond".

Idris Elba was trending today with rumours rife that he would be cast as the next 007 after Daniel Craig's final foray in the role hits cinemas next year.

The rumour mill was in overdrive last night after Elba posted a cryptic tweet with the caption: “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

Despite attempts to quash the speculation today on Twitter by saying “Don’t believe the HYPE”, fans still believe that Elba has already put (exploding) pen to paper and will be Bond number 008.

Digital Desk