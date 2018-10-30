Bon Jovi announce Irish concert date

Rock band Bon Jovi have announced an Irish concert date for next summer as part of their European Tour.

They will play at the RDS Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in their first Irish show since 2013 when the band played at Slane Castle.

Their 'This House Is Not For Sale European Tour' will also travel to Liverpool, London and Coventry in the UK, as well as Spain, Germany, Austria, Russia and others.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale from Ticketmaster on Thursday, November 8 at 9am.

Manic Street Preachers will also appear as special guests at the gig.

Bon Jovi has evolved since their last global trip, 2013’s Because We Can Tour, and features band originals David Bryan and Tico Torres alongside Jon, plus long time bassist Hugh McDonald, co-producer and co-songwriter John Shanks, multi-instrumentalist Everett Bradley, and lead guitarist Phil X, who joined the band on that 2013 tour.

“We’ve become a new, rejuvenated Bon Jovi,” says Jon.

“A refreshed line up that kills every night. We sound better than ever and we’re enjoying every minute. We are out there as a band, feeding off each other and the fans, having the time of our lives all over again."

Digital Desk