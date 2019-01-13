Bodyguard star Richard Madden ‘splits from actress girlfriend’

Bodyguard star Richard Madden has split from actress Ellie Bamber, according to reports.

Bamber, 21, broke up with the Scottish actor, 32, in December after the pair had been together for 18 months.

Les Miserables star Bamber cited how they had become “worlds apart”, according to the Sun on Sunday’s unnamed source. Ellie Bamber starred in the BBC’s Les Miserables (Chris Radburn/PA)

They said: “They’re both absolutely gutted but it was a decision made for the best.

“They were arguing almost daily towards the end and, despite considering couples’ therapy, it became evident there were far too many issues that could not be fixed.”

Bamber was absent when Madden won a Golden Globe in Los Angeles last weekend for best actor in a drama series for his role as David Budd in Bodyguard. Madden last week won a Golden Globe for his part in Bodyguard alongside Keeley Hawes (Des Willie/BCC/PA)

Madden revealed their relationship last year, saying: “I am sleeping with someone. I am very happy with someone.”

The actor, who played Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones, has previously dated Victoria actress Jenna Coleman.

- Press Association