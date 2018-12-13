Bob Dylan and Neil Young announce Kilkenny show
Music legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young have announced a one-off Irish show.
Bob Dylan and his band and Neil Young with Promise of the Real will play Kilkenny's Nowlan Park on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
BOB DYLAN and NEIL YOUNG
To perform at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny
In Their Only Appearance in Ireland
Sunday 14 July 2019
★ Tickets go on sale this Monday at 9am! ★ pic.twitter.com/ExVuaAxkc6
The Kilkenny gig is one of just two gigs that the pair will headline together.
The two are also set to headline the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park along with Robbie Williams next year.
It will be the first time that the pair performs together since 1994.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, December 17, at 9am from outlets nationwide.
