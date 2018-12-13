Bob Dylan and Neil Young announce Kilkenny show

Music legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young have announced a one-off Irish show.

Bob Dylan and his band and Neil Young with Promise of the Real will play Kilkenny's Nowlan Park on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

BOB DYLAN and NEIL YOUNG

To perform at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

In Their Only Appearance in Ireland

Sunday 14 July 2019



The Kilkenny gig is one of just two gigs that the pair will headline together.

The two are also set to headline the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park along with Robbie Williams next year.

It will be the first time that the pair performs together since 1994.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, December 17, at 9am from outlets nationwide.