Blue Planet II - Live in Concert is coming to Ireland

David Attenborough’s critically acclaimed Blue Planet II is returning to Ireland, live in concert.

The highly anticipated arena tour from the BAFTA Award-winning television series kicks off February 12 and makes its way around the UK before arriving in The SSE Arena Belfast Saturday, March 23 and the 3Arena in Dublin on Sunday 24 March 2019.

Blue Planet II – Live In Concert will transport you, via the gigantic 4K Ultra HD LED screen and through the power of music, deep underwater for two hours of drama, entertainment, stunning visuals and majestic orchestrations.

The dramatic music brings the oceans to life as the audience are immersed in an emotional journey of glorious beauty, nail-biting tension, tranquil relaxation and profound questioning of how human action is affecting our marine families.

The concert will take highlight sequences from across the series, each introduced by host Anita Rani live on stage, supported by the emotive orchestral accompaniment of the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra who will be performing Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming’s immersive score, conducted by Matthew Freeman.

Conductor Matthew Freeman says, “Seeing the footage in these huge arenas on an enormous LED screen, with all that colour and those underwater worlds so closely photographed, accompanied by a 64-piece orchestra and a 16-voice choir through a huge, state-of-the-art PA system,

it really is a phenomenal and powerful experience. We have extraordinary visuals, heightened with music that takes the viewer to another level. It’s really quite emotional

Tickets available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.

Prices for the 3Arena, Dublin start at €68 while tickets for The SSE Arena, Belfast start from £38.