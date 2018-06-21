Blue Ivy Carter getting embarrassed watching her parents perform is the cutest thing ever

Back to Music Showbiz Home

Everyone gets embarrassed by their parents, even when your parents are music legends Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The daughter of the music superstars couldn't help but cringe during her parents latest tour.

As raunchy footage of the pair played on screen before they took the stage, the 6-year-old was seen covering her eyes and ducking down behind the barrier to avoid watching it.

Blue Ivy isn't afraid to tell her parents how she feels.

She is, just like the rest of us, forever feeling embarrassed by our parents.
KEYWORDS: Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, Jay Z, Concert, Embarrassing

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz