Blue Ivy Carter getting embarrassed watching her parents perform is the cutest thing ever

Everyone gets embarrassed by their parents, even when your parents are music legends Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The daughter of the music superstars couldn't help but cringe during her parents latest tour.

As raunchy footage of the pair played on screen before they took the stage, the 6-year-old was seen covering her eyes and ducking down behind the barrier to avoid watching it.

Blue Ivy isn't afraid to tell her parents how she feels.

Blue telling Jay & Bey to chill is amazing pic.twitter.com/WcsQHeOoAA — Born Salty (@cjzero) January 29, 2018

She is, just like the rest of us, forever feeling embarrassed by our parents.