Blake Lively wishes she could write Gigi Hadid off as ‘just hot’

Blake Lively has joked that her friend Gigi Hadid is so stunning she wishes she could write her off as “just being hot”.

Model Hadid posted photographs on Instagram showing her looking sensational in a skimpy gold dress which showed off her curves as she celebrated her 23rd birthday.

golden ♉️ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

The snaps drew thousands of comments from fans, including one from her friend Lively.

The Gossip Girl star quipped that it would make her feel better about herself if Hadid was not beautiful both on the inside and the outside.

“Most. Gorgeous. Ever…” Lively wrote.

“Too bad your insides are so awesome.

“I’d love to write you off as just being hot.

“Would make me feel a lot better about myself right about now.”

Lively added a row of blowing a kiss and heart emojis to her post.

Hadid also shared an image of her celebrating her big day with her sister, Bella Hadid.

🎂☺️💛✨ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 24, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT

Bella penned a sweet message to her sibling before she turned 23 on April 23, sharing pictures of them together as children on Instagram and saying: “Best friends since the first time we met.

“Tomorrow is my favorite day ever because it was the day you were born. I love you!”

Fellow model Kendall Jenner posted a series of images of them together on her Instagram story.

“Miss you always,” she said. “I just love kissing those cheeks. Come to me so we can eat bagels.”

Hadid celebrated her birthday with a party at Brooklyn Heights Social Club in New York, attended by family, fellow models and stars including Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevingne, Tan France and Martha Hunt.