Blake Lively reveals daughter’s funny reaction to her outfit

Blake Lively has revealed that her daughter thought she had left the house without trousers on in response to one of her recent outfits.

The US actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a short jumper dress and knee-high boots, taken in New York on Thursday.

Along with the snap, she wrote: “True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!'”

Within a few hours, the post had garnered more than 1.5 million likes.

Lively, 30, has two daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds – three-year-old James and one-year-old Ines.

She married Reynolds, 41, in 2012, having met on the set of their 2010 film Green Lantern and striking up a romance the following year.

The former Gossip Girl star recently shared her pride in shifting the baby weight she gained while pregnant with Ines.

She told her 19 million followers on Instagram, along with a picture of herself in a sports bra and leggings: “Turns out you can’t lose the 61lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models.”

She thanks her personal trainer “for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”