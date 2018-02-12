Blake Lively feeling ‘proud’ for getting in shape after baby

Blake Lively has said she is feeling “very proud” after shifting her baby weight.

The former Gossip Girl star told her 19.3 million followers on Instagram that she has lost the 61lbs she put on while she was expecting her second daughter Ines, who is one.

Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud 💪😁💪 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:04am PST

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are also parents to three-year-old daughter James.