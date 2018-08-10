Blade Runner star sought by police over burglary

Actress Sean Young is wanted for questioning after she was caught on video stealing laptops and video production software from a shop in New York.

Police say employees at a store in Queens reported a burglary on Thursday. They say surveillance video showed Young and a male companion breaking in and stealing laptops and software worth about 12,000 US dollars.

The 58-year-old starred in 1980s movies including Blade Runner, No Way Out and Wall Street. She recently appeared in The Alienist on US television network TNT.

Young has been known for erratic behaviour over the years. She was arrested outside an Oscars party in 2012 after she was accused of slapping a security guard.

