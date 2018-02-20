Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o recreates Chadwick Boseman’s magazine cover

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o has recreated co-star Chadwick Boseman’s latest magazine cover and told him “imitation is the best form of flattery” as she hailed him as “our king”.

The Oscar-winning actress shared side-by-side black and white photos of both stars, topless apart from fur-trimmed black coats and silver necklaces.

The image of Boseman is from the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, while Nyong’o recreated the pose with her hairstylist Vernon Francois.

Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T'Challa. You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretense, without fear. We reap the benefits now squarely because of your courage, your fierce dedication, your intense passion, and your grueling workout regimen. And I will never get enough of the way you say the word "because." We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with @blackpanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king. Enkosi Kumkani!! And congratulations on your @rollingstone cover. From someone who loves you. #CoverCosplay My 📷 by @vernonfrancois Chadwick's by Norman Jean Roy #BlackPanther #WakandaForever A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Feb 19, 2018 at 3:00pm PST

The film has broken box office records with its US debut and has already enjoyed the biggest opening day of the year in the UK and Ireland.

Nyong’o wrote: “Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature.

“You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T’Challa.

“You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretense, without fear.

“We reap the benefits now squarely because of your courage, your fierce dedication, your intense passion, and your grueling workout regimen.

The time has come. ✊🏾 #TONIGHT #BLACKPANTHER A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

“And I will never get enough of the way you say the word ‘because’.

“We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with @blackpanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king.

“Enkosi Kumkani!! And congratulations on your @rollingstonecover. From someone who loves you.”

Boseman replied to her post, writing: “My sure footed dance partner, my beloved queen, my glory.

“You are one of the fiercest fighters I know. Not just on screen, but in real life.

“Without your uncompromising determination we wouldn’t have the film that the world has so passionately embraced. You literally came to slay every day.

“As evidenced by this side by side. How are you gonna do me better than me?!

“Thank you for the little details that make life more worth living.”