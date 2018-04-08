Black dresses and Time’s Up pins dominate Olivier red carpet

Imogen Poots turned heads at the Olivier Awards in London as she walked the red carpet in a stylish sequinned dress.

The fashion forward frock featured rows of multi-coloured sparkles down the bodice and skirt, and left the star’s shoulders bare.

Poots wore her hair in a bob and, like many celebrities at the event, had a Time’s Up badge pinned to the front of her gown.

Imogen Poots (PA)

Alexandra Burke also caught the eye in a black and white strapless number with an elaborate skirt.

Alexandra Burke (PA)

Unlike the Baftas and Golden Globes, attendees at the Oliviers were not called upon to wear black to the event.

But it was still a favourite at the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, with Tracie Bennett, Summer Strallen and Arlene Phillips among those opting for the elegant look.

Tracie Bennett (PA)

Arlene Phillips (PA)

Pregnant Giovanna Fletcher looked stunning in a short black dress with a silk rose at the waist, highlighting her bump.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher (PA)

Singer and actress Beverley Knight impressed in a column of shimmering white, and other guests stood out in shades of turquoise.

Beverley Knight (PA)

Many of the stars carried umbrellas in the damp weather.

Nominee Imelda Staunton beat the cold by snuggling up in a warm coat.

Imelda Staunton (PA)

The awards, celebrating the best of theatre, are being hosted by Catherine Tate.