Birthday boy Aston Merrygold melts hearts with sweet picture of newborn son

Aston Merrygold celebrated his 30th birthday by sharing a sweet picture of his newborn son wearing a specially-made outfit to mark the landmark day.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed Grayson Jax with fiancee Sarah Richards on January 30.

In the picture, shared on Instagram, Merrygold is seen cuddling and kissing his son, whose romper reads: “Happy 30th birthday daddy, all my love Grayson.”

The ex-JLS star wrote along with the image on Instagram: “The greatest birthday gift EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Richards shared her own message to congratulate her husband-to-be on his birthday.

Along with a collage of pictures from their relationship on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy 30th birthday to our favourite, my best friend & the best daddy in the world.

“It’s been the best year of my entire life and me and Grayson are going to make sure this is yours, we love you to the moon & back and can’t wait to celebrate with you #am30 #finally #bestdaddy #bestfriend #mummyslobster #alwaysandforever.”

The couple have been together for around five years and announced they were expecting their first child together in September as Merrygold started his journey on Strictly.

Merrygold and Richards revealed they were engaged shortly after Christmas.