Billy Connolly assures fans he is ‘not dead’ following sombre BBC show

Sir Billy Connolly has sent out a cheerful musical message assuring fans he is “not dead” following a programme documenting his battles with cancer and Parkinson’s.

The comedian gave a frank update on his health troubles in Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland, and revealed on the BBC programme that his life was “slipping away”.

Sir Billy reviewed his life in comedy and said he felt “near the end”, although he insisted he was unafraid of what awaited him.

But in a less sombre message released online, the comedy hero and adept folk musician told fans he was very much alive.

While strumming his banjo in what appeared to be his new home state of Florida, the Glasgow-born comedian says: “Not dying, not dead, not slipping away. Sorry if I depressed you. Maybe I should have phrased it better.”

The musical update was posted on Twitter by Sir Billy’s wife, Pamela Stephenson.

- Press Association