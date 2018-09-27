Billie Piper talks pregnancy: I’m in the Matrix zone

Billie Piper has said her pregnancy has given her “extraordinary energy”.

The mother-of two s expecting a baby with boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, ex-frontman of indie band Tribes.

“I’m in the Matrix zone where you’re actually very sharp mentally and you have extraordinary energy,” the 36-year-old told the Times, referencing the sci-fi movie.

Piper, who has two children with ex-husband Laurence Fox, said: “That’s what I’ve found throughout my pregnancies. Much further along it would be a very different story.”

Piper has directed her first feature film, Rare Beasts, in which she also stars and wrote.

“We have to be quite creative with shots, but we did a great deal of prep”, Piper said of filming Rare Beasts while pregnant.

“It might be a different story in a week, but at the moment we’re sort of moving through with most of our plans intact.”

The ex-Doctor Who actress, who stars in new film Two For Joy, said she was able to focus on acting without being distracted by fame because “I got a lot of things out of my system at quite a young age.”

She praised ex-husband Chris Evans as a huge influence.

“He was instrumental in encouraging me to pursue my bigger dream, which was acting and storytelling,” she said.

