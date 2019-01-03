Billie Piper has baby girl with her rocker boyfriend
Billie Piper has become a mother again – this time to a baby girl.
The actress and her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, ex-frontman of indie band Tribes, have had their first child together.
A spokesman for the 36-year-old stage and screen star confirmed the birth.
Piper already has two boys, Winston, 10, and Eugene, six, with ex-husband Laurence Fox.
View this post on Instagram
Totally in awe of this woman.. @billiepiper Well done!!! Not only has she just finished shooting her debut feature film ‘Rare Beasts’ which she has written, directed and starred in, she has done it all 6 months pregnant.. she is the most courageous, most determined and kindest person I’ve ever met. She’s an amazing Mum to her two boys and I know she will be the most incredible role model to our little girl when she joins us next year. 🙏❤️🎥💥picture @tobias_r_s ... @rarebeastsmovie #billiepiper
The ex-pop star, who was previously married to DJ Chris Evans, said last year that pregnancy had given her an energy boost.
“I’m in the Matrix zone where you’re actually very sharp, mentally, and you have extraordinary energy,” she told The Times, referencing the sci-fi movie.
“That’s what I’ve found throughout my pregnancies. Much further along it would be a very different story,” the former Doctor Who actress said.
- Press Association
