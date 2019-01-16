Billie Piper confirms name of newborn baby daughter

Back to Showbiz Home

Billie Piper has confirmed she has called her newborn baby Tallulah.

The actress and her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, ex-frontman of indie band Tribes, welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

The former Doctor Who star, 36, shared a picture on Instagram of herself embracing her daughter and wrote: “Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds.

“I didn’t know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah …

“(Love) you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy. And to my boys , who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers. And to all you lovely lot – for messages of joy and luck and goodwill.”

Piper already has two boys, Winston, 10, and Eugene, six, with ex-husband Laurence Fox.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Billie Piper

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz