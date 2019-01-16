Billie Piper confirms name of newborn baby daughter
16/01/2019 - 16:01:00Back to Showbiz Home
Billie Piper has confirmed she has called her newborn baby Tallulah.
The actress and her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, ex-frontman of indie band Tribes, welcomed their first child together earlier this year.
The former Doctor Who star, 36, shared a picture on Instagram of herself embracing her daughter and wrote: “Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds.
View this post on Instagram
Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds. I didn’t know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah ...❤️you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy. And to my boys , who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers. 💓💓💓💓And to all you lovely lot - for messages of joy and luck and goodwill. 🌈🌪🌈🌪🌈🌪
“I didn’t know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah …
“(Love) you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy. And to my boys , who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers. And to all you lovely lot – for messages of joy and luck and goodwill.”
Piper already has two boys, Winston, 10, and Eugene, six, with ex-husband Laurence Fox.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here