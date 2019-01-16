Billie Piper confirms name of newborn baby daughter

Billie Piper has confirmed she has called her newborn baby Tallulah.

The actress and her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, ex-frontman of indie band Tribes, welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

The former Doctor Who star, 36, shared a picture on Instagram of herself embracing her daughter and wrote: “Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds.

“I didn’t know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah …

“(Love) you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy. And to my boys , who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers. And to all you lovely lot – for messages of joy and luck and goodwill.”

Piper already has two boys, Winston, 10, and Eugene, six, with ex-husband Laurence Fox.

