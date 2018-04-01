Billie Lourd remembers late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on her birthday

Carrie Fisher’s daughter has paid tribute to her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 86th birthday.

Actress Billie Lourd, 25, posted a photograph on Instagram of herself with Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds, adding star and heart emojis.

A third woman, possibly Fisher, is standing between the pair with her head down.

Star Wars actress Fisher died on December 27 2016, after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

The following day her mother Reynolds died after suffering a stroke.
