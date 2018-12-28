Billie Lourd pays tribute to mother Carrie Fisher two years on from her death

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd paid a musical tribute to her mother on the two-year anniversary of her death.

Fisher, who found fame in the role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died aged 60 in 2016 days after falling ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her mother and fellow Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds, died a day later on December 28 at the age of 84.

On Thursday, Lourd marked the second anniversary of her mother’s death by sharing a video to Instagram of her singing Jackson Browne’s 1973 hit These Days.

Lourd, 26, played the song on a piano given to Fisher by her father Eddie Fisher.

Writing on Instagram, Lourd said: “It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones).

“So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing.” Carrie Fisher was best-known for starring in the Star Wars franchise (Ian West/PA)

Lourd, who like her mother is an actress, is the only child of Fisher and talent manager Bryan Lourd.

She said These Days was one of her mother’s favourite songs, adding: “And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving’. I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.

“I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving’. As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

Fisher was 19 when she was cast in the role that would define her career, opposite Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in Star Wars.

Her mother, Reynolds, was the same age when she appeared in Singin’ In The Rain opposite Gene Kelly.

- Press Association