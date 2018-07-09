Bill Roache: I want to be on Coronation Street when I’m 100

Coronation Street star Bill Roache plans to be on the cobbles on his 100th birthday.

The 86-year-old, who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, told ITV show Lorraine that he has no intention of retiring.

“My goal now is to be the first centenarian, the first 100-year-old, still working in a serial,” said Roache, who has been on the soap for almost 60 years.

“I’m very lucky to have the job. I really appreciate the job and I love it very much.”

"To be honest, I still feel quite immature".

Can you believe @itvcorrie's William Roache is 86? He's sharing his advice for staying and feeling young - regardless of your age. #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/wQt8OGrrgs — Lorraine (@lorraine) July 9, 2018

Asked about his immediate future, the actor said: “The new producer will have his view (on my storyline) and we will have a chat, so who knows?”

Roache has previously said he believes that he slows down the ageing process by stepping out of the shower and telling himself that his cells are renewing themselves with a younger set.

“The ageing process is actually a belief system. The body renews its cells all the time … If you slow down, the cell renewal process will slow down and its a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he told Lorraine.

“When I get out of the shower every morning, I ask my cells to renew themselves.”

Roache also spoke about his love of meditation, saying: “It’s like a tea break from life. You can leave all your worries outside.”

- Press Association