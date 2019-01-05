Bikini-clad Mariah Carey, 48, looks incredible while holidaying in the Caribbean

Mariah Carey showed off her age-defying body while on holiday in the Caribbean.

The pop star, 48, is on holiday on the island of St Barts and shared pictures from the trip with her near eight million Instagram followers.

Carey, a mother of two, wore a sparkly pink string bikini while leaving a pool on the idyllic island.

Kim Kardashian West commented on the post with three fire emojis

On Thursday, she shared another picture of her trip, showing her wearing a blue and coral floral dress.

Carey was in the Caribbean after performing there for New Year’s Eve. Following her concert, she said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better way to ring in 2019 than performing in such a magical place!”

Carey, whose hits include Hero and All I Want For Christmas Is You, has seven-year-old twins named Monroe and Moroccan from her marriage to the rapper Nick Cannon.

- Press Association