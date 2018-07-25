Bikini-clad Jennifer Lopez looks incredible as she celebrates 49th birthday

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her enviable body in a new post to celebrate her 49th birthday.

The singer and actress rocked a black bikini in the Instagram post while holding up a bottle of bubbly in a group of family and friends, including her partner, Alex Rodriguez.

She wrote in the caption: “Current birthday situation… yup.”

Former American Idol judge Lopez shared two pictures, both of which drew attention to her gym-honed, youthful figure.

The images came after former baseball star Rodriguez shared a sweet message for Lopez on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

Along with a collection of snaps of the music, film and TV star, he gushed: “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!).

“I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year – to our children, our families, the world – I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve.

“I love you mucho Macha 13.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been an item since early 2017.

