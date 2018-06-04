Big night? Declan Donnelly says only a bacon sandwich will do after BGT finale

Declan Donnelly has hinted that he had a heavy night after the Britain’s Got Talent finale as he joked that “only a bacon sandwich will do”.

The presenter hosted the week of live semi-finals and the last episode of the ITV programme on his own for the first time in the show’s history after his professional partner Ant McPartlin took a step away from his TV commitments.

Donnelly, who was praised by head judge Simon Cowell for his efforts across the week, also thanked fans for messages of support after his solo hosting stint.

He took to Twitter on Monday afternoon following Sunday’s grand finale, and wrote: “There are some days when only a bacon sandwich will do.

He added a message of congratulations to “worthy winner”, comedian Lost Voice Guy, and signed off: “Annnnd breeeeeeaaaaathe! D x.”

McPartlin stepped back from his TV work after he was charged with drink-driving earlier this year.

He appeared in the pre-recorded episodes during the audition stage of the programme along with Donnelly, but was absent from the live shows.

McPartlin was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

Lost Voice Guy, a comedian with cerebral palsy who uses computer technology to relay his jokes, emerged triumphant in the finale, pocketing £250,000 and winning a spot at The Royal Variety Performance.

The funnyman, whose real name is Lee Ridley, dazzled the audience and judges with his hilarious routine, which saw him poke fun at his disability.

The Britain’s Got Talent finale also included a surprise appearance from Hollywood star Channing Tatum, who took to the stage with dancers from the London production of Magic Mike Live.

Tatum, who appeared in the popular Magic Mike films, walked on to the stage after the raunchy performance, which was later criticised by some fans and Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid, who said she found the display “a tiny bit uncomfortable” to watch.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it received 37 complaints about the Magic Mike routine, which aired after the watershed, and that it was now “assessing against our broadcasting rules before deciding whether or not to investigate”.

