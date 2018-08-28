Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik feels ‘weird’ over series ending

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik said she feels “weird” over the hit sitcom coming to an end and discussed her plans for when the series finishes.

Bialik, who plays Dr Amy Farrah Fowler in the US show, recorded a video message for fans to share her feelings after it was revealed last week The Big Bang Theory will finish at the end of its upcoming twelfth series.

The actress said: “It feels really weird. Usually when things end, they end right away. It’s not like, ‘This is gonna end in 23 episodes’.

“So it means that we have a whole season. We have through the end of April to explore what our writers are gonna give us and my first thought was like, ‘Does this mean that, like, crazy things are gonna happen in season 12?’ I don’t know.

“I think that our writers now get to really decide what they want this final season to look like.”

Bialik, 42, who like her The Big Bang Theory character is a neuroscientist, plays the love interest of Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper on the show.

She revealed she has plans to move behind the camera once the sitcom’s final episode airs in 2019.

She said: “I have other projects that I’m interested in producing. I would like to act again, yes.

“That’s something that I am now actively working on figuring out after April. And I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t interested in movies. I would love to be in a movie. I’d love for that to happen.”

Bialik’s co-stars have also discussed the show ending. Parsons used a lengthy Instagram post to thanks the cast and crew for their work on the sitcom while Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, said she was “drowning in tears” at the news.

Also starring Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch, The Big Bang Theory debuted in 2007. When it ends in May 2019 after 279 episodes, it will be the longest-running multi-camera series in television history.

- Press Association