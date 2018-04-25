Big Bang Theory cast post snaps with guest star Mark Hamill as series wraps

Kaley Cuoco shared a sweet photograph of The Big Bang Theory cast with guest star Mark Hamill as they finished filming the 11th series of the hit show.

The image showed the cast of the long-running sitcom crowded together and smiling alongside the Star Wars actor, who is guest starring in the series finale along with Kathy Bates.

Cuoco, who plays Penny, wrote: “That’s a wrap on season 11 folks!!!!

“Epic #bts @bigbangtheory_cbsselfie!

“Thank you to the fans, and everyone who makes BBT what it is today.

“And to every human in this photo…I (love) you!!!.”

The final instalment of the series will see Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) finally marry his long-term girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik).

Bialik has shared a sneak peek at the wedding on Twitter, posting a snap of the couple’s footwear at their nuptials.

“Hers and His #shamy #wedding @bigbangtheory,” she tweeted.

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh, posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Hamill and said filming with the Luke Skywalker star “topped” all of his dreams.

This is a picture of me and Mark Hamill @hamillhimself a.k.a. Luke Skywalker. When I was growing up he was responsible for teaching me about the force. I grew up believing that there was a universal energy that we could channel within ourselves which could be used for good, for peace, for mastering one’s own self. Most of you already know that Mark is joining us for the season 11 finale, and though I cannot reveal the circumstance in which he is involved, I can truly say that the force lives in, and shines through his warmth, generosity and sense of humor. I’ve been able to fulfill many dreams working on The Big Bang Theory but this just may have topped it all. I love you Mark for teaching this little Indian kid, that he too could feel like a Jedi:) Also… hey I’m back on Insta everyone! #love #tbbtseason11 #maytheforcebewithyou A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

He wrote: “When I was growing up he was responsible for teaching me about the force.

“I grew up believing that there was a universal energy that we could channel within ourselves which could be used for good, for peace, for mastering one’s own self.

“Most of you already know that Mark is joining us for the season 11 finale, and though I cannot reveal the circumstance in which he is involved, I can truly say that the force lives in, and shines through his warmth, generosity and sense of humor.

“I’ve been able to fulfill many dreams working on The Big Bang Theory but this just may have topped it all. I love you Mark for teaching this little Indian kid, that he too could feel like a Jedi:)

“Also… hey I’m back on Insta everyone!”

Parsons also posted a message on Instagram to mark the season wrapping.

“Goodbye, season 11 and thanks to all of you for going along for the ride – to viewers and you sweet people in this backstage post-show pic (no IG for #simonhelberg and #kathybates and #teller),” he said.

The Big Bang Theory will air the wedding episode in May in the US and it will later be screened in the UK.