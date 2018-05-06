BGT viewers fall in love as 90-year-old singer Audrey rolls back the years

A 90-year-old singer brought the Britain’s Got Talent audience to their feet as she took to the stage.

Pensioner Audrey Leybourne flaunted her talent with a rendition of I Wanna Be Loved By You alongside her pianist, Mitch.

But it was her quip before the performance which saw viewers at home fall in love with her.

Asked by judge Amanda Holden if she was married, Leybourne replied: “No, I was in love many, many times … 22 gentlemen.”

@MrAJNelson wrote on Twitter: “Audrey! What a woman! The 90 year old that’s had 22 men!”

@OnTheJoSlow posted: “Audrey’s a fox. Pianist may become lucky gentleman #23.”

Go on Audrey u lil minx #bgt — Gail Platt (@ashfish23) May 5, 2018

@JillHudson tweeted: “Audrey .. 22,men you little minx.”

The retired performer’s talent also surprised viewers, with @Socialmediajon1 posting: “Audrey’s voice is better than anyone Simon Cowell has signed within the last 5 years.”

@DavidMackayy tweeted: “I want to be like Audrey when i’m 90. She’s an inspiration for us all to work towards, amazing lady.”

