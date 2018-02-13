Beyonce’s father speaks about Solange and Jay-Z lift attack

Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles said it is hard to “let go” as a parent as he was asked over a fight between the pop superstar’s husband Jay-Z and her sister.

In 2014 CCTV footage, released by US celebrity website TMZ, sparked headlines across the world as it showed Beyonce’s younger sister Solange attacking Jay-Z in a New York City hotel lift following the Met Gala.

Knowles, 66, said his daughters were “absolutely” going to make mistakes as he was asked about the incident during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

Solange Knowles (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He said: “It’s always hard for a parent to let go. I felt the same way when I was growing up, I didn’t want to be up under my parents’ nest as I got older.

“I hope and I feel very, very calm about this and comfortable that both Solange and Beyonce were given the tools to be successful.

“Are they going to make mistakes? Absolutely. But mistakes are an opportunity to grow, not a reason to quit, so I feel comfortable about that.”

Beyonce's Dad says he thinks it's okay that his two daughters make mistakes, in reference the infamous fight between Solange and Jay-Z in an elevator at the 2014 Met Gala ball. pic.twitter.com/iG3M0u7wKW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 13, 2018

Knowles, an author and professor, also repeated his claims that Beyonce’s success in the US radio market is because of her lighter skin.

He said: “It would be just ludicrous to think that Beyonce’s talent doesn’t take her above heights and levels, but it’s also true, absolutely, that colourism and shade of colour is a fact.

“You can’t deny it. You can’t argue facts.”

Last year Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, admitted he had been unfaithful to his wife in an interview with the New York Times Style Magazine, saying his rough childhood had prompted him to build up walls.

He said: “You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode what happen?”