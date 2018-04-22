Beyonce ‘slays’ her second Coachella show

Beyonce cemented her superstar status with a second storming set at Coachella.

The Single Ladies singer took to the stage at the Indio, California festival on Saturday, a week after her dazzling performance at the event saw it nicknamed “Beychella” by fans.

Her second show was similar to the first, with a Destiny’s Child reunion and appearances from her husband Jay Z and sister Solange.

Prior to Coachella, Destiny’s Child singers Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams last performed together during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.

Beyonce, 36, mixed up Saturday night’s show by swapping last week’s yellow outfits for pink ones.

There was also an extra surprise for the audience when the star was joined by singer J Balvin for a performance of Mi Gente.

Fans said on social media that Beyonce “slayed” her second Coachella set, with many declaring the star was “perfect”.

Actress Gabrielle Union was one of those to comment, writing on Twitter: “Beyonce. Always. And forever. That is all. Thank you.”

Mother-of-three Beyonce later shared several images from her performance on her Instagram account.

Beyonce was headlining Coachella after pulling out last year because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi.

She and Jay Z are also parents to six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.