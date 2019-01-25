Beyonce looks strikingly similar to Blue Ivy in throwback picture

Beyonce looked the spitting image of daughter Blue Ivy in a throwback picture posted to Instagram.

The global superstar shared a side-by-side comparison of her seven-year-old self and her oldest child with rapper husband Jay-Z.

In both pictures, the mother and daughter share similar hairstyles as well as a striking facial resemblance.

Beyonce captioned the post: “Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up.”

Fans were stunned by the similarities, with one writing: “I thought both pics were you.”

Beyonce also shared more up-to-date pictures of herself, taken by Blue Ivy. The 37-year-old Lemonade star donned a retro striped two-piece ensemble while posing against a colourful background.

She gave photo credit to “B.IV”, adding a heart eyes emoji. Beyonce shared a second picture of Blue Ivy, showing the smiling seven-year-old relaxing on a spiky black cushion.

Beyonce married Jay-Z in 2008 and the couple also have twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June 2017.

- Press Association