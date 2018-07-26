Beyoncé just posted a picture of her twins and they’re adorable

Superstar Beyoncé is notoriously private about her personal life but she couldn’t help sharing a cute snap of her one-year-old twins.

Queen B posted the photo of her adorable babies on her website and it’ll definitely have you saying ‘awww’.

Beyoncé & the twins Rumi & Sir Carter 💙 pic.twitter.com/xaYmjxKye3 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 26, 2018

The thirty-six-year-old didn’t say who's who in the picture but we are thinking Sir is on the left and Rumi is on the right.

The proud mum-of-three gave birth to a son, Sir and a daughter, Rumi in June last year and announced her pregnancy and the twins' birth in spectacular fashion via Instagram.

Beyoncé announcing the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The music icon is just after finishing the European leg of her ‘On the Run 2’ tour with rapper husband Jay Z and both are now back in America to delight fans there.

During the middle of their tour, the couple released their first ever joint album together - Everything is Love - much to the surprise of their fans.