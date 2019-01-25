Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and 7 other famous mother-daughter lookalikes

Beyoncé has posted a throwback picture showing how strikingly similar her daughter Blue Ivy looks to how she did at seven years old.

With the same hair and facial features, you really can’t deny the similarities between Blue Ivy and her famous mother. So far the snap has racked up 3.7m likes with people commenting things like, “twins!” and “Wow. Blue looks Just like her mother. Beautiful.”

We don’t know why we’re surprised – they do, after all, share the same DNA. However, there are still some celebrities who constantly shock us with how similar they look to their daughters – and here are some of the most notable doppelgängers.

1. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

With long blonde hair and bright blue eyes, there really is no doubt that Witherspoon and Phillippe are the spit of each other.

Now 19 years old, Phillippe goes with her mother to various red carpet events, and they share a similar fashion sense with a love of fun, polished and quirky looks. According to her mum, Phillippe is a talented musician.

2. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

17-year-old Gerber has followed in her famous mother’s footsteps by forging a career in modelling. She’s fast becoming hugely successful and a darling of the fashion crowd, and no one can quite believe how much she looks like Crawford – just without the famous beauty spot.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

Paltrow is relatively private about her children, but in a rare Instagram post last year we got to see just how much 14-year-old resembles her.

This one really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise – Paltrow is a dead ringer for her own mother, actor Blythe Danner.

4. Madonna and Lourdes Leon

You’ll notice a common trend on this list, and it’s that so often daughters follow in the footsteps of their parents into the spotlight. Another example of this is Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter with fitness trainer Carlos Leon.

Leon is now 22 and making a name for herself in the fashion world. Last year she made her runway debut for Gypsy Sport at New York Fashion Week.

5. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

(Ian West/PA)

Not only are Hawn and Hudson basically lookalikes and have both had successful acting careers, but they’re also very close. Just last week the pair hilariously described on the Ellen Show how Hawn was right at the centre of the action when Hudson recently gave birth, with the doctor apparently saying: “Goldie, if you get any closer you’re gonna fall in.”

6. Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz

As the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, you can be sure actor Zoë is seriously cool. It probably also helps the 30-year-old looks like she’s twins with her 51-year-old mother.

Last October she posed nude for the cover of Rolling Stone in the exact same pose as her mother did back in 1988 – and people just couldn’t get over the similarities. In fact, Kravitz posted the pictures next to each other on Instagram with the caption: “Life | imitates | art” – so that pretty much tells you everything you need to know.

- Press Association