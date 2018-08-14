Beyonce and Jay-Z thank Aretha Franklin for making ‘beautiful music’

Beyonce and Jay-Z have paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on stage, thanking the Queen of Soul for making “beautiful music”.

The couple dedicated their performance, in Franklin’s hometown of Detroit, to the singer, who is said to be seriously ill.

Beyonce said of the Respect singer: “We love you” and thanked the 76-year-old for making “beautiful music”.

Other stars have been sending their thoughts to Franklin, whose hits include Think and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, and to her family.

Singer Mariah Carey tweeted: “Praying for the Queen of Soul”.

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

La Toya Jackson wrote: “My prayers to Aretha Franklin and her family” .

My Prayers to Aretha Franklin and her family! It's been reported that the Queen of Soul is gravely ill!

Continued prayers to you! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2jCBi2VfM4 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) August 13, 2018

Missy Elliott wrote: “My prayers are with Aretha Franklin and her family during this difficult time… We must celebrate the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…”

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Franklin was first reported to be “gravely ill” by US film critic and entertainment reporter Roger Friedman, who said he is a close friend of the star.

Friedman wrote on his entertainment website Showbiz 411 that Franklin was in Detroit with friends and family, who were “asking for prayers and privacy”.

Another anonymous source told the Associated Press that Franklin is “seriously ill”, although no further details were given.

Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4 also reported Franklin’s family said she was ill.

The channel’s news anchor Evrod Cassimy tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul, and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill.

“I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.”

Here's @EvrodCassimy's report on The Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/UqNyWLnFKT — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 13, 2018

Franklin revealed she was going to retire after releasing one more album in February last year.

She told Cassimy at the time: “I must tell you, I am retiring this year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

Her most recent performance was in November last year at Sir Elton John’s Aids Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala in New York.

Franklin – and her distinctive, powerful voice – rose to fame in the 1960s after starting out as a gospel singer, going on to achieve massive global success with her memorable soul hits.

- Press Association