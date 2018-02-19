Bernard O’Shea on DWTS exit, 'I spent six hours learning how to walk'

Last night the dreaded dance-off made its way back to RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars tonight and out of the seven remaining celebs, it was Bernard O’Shea that got the cut.

This morning the comedian and his dance partner Valeria chatted to Ryan Tubridy on his RTÉ Radio One show about the entire experience.

Bernard told Ryan that he enjoyed every minute of the show and the training and never once thought "I need to get out of here, It was just the best thing I've ever done!"

Speaking of his weight and how it can have its effect on your confidence, Bernard said that the dancing really helped with that, mentioning how Valeria and Vitali spent almost six hours teaching him how to walk.

"I'm overweight, I can't tuck and suck

"For anybody that's like me who's packing a few pounds, its a great way of losing it very gently and also working on your posture... and you're working your brain".