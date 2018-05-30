Bernard Brogan has revealed he is about to become a Dad

Bernard Brogan is about to become a first time Dad, writes Sally Gorman.

The Dublin GAA star and his wife Keira Doyle look set to welcome their first child later this summer.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with his 60k followers where he posted a photo of himself alongside his pregnant wife enjoying the sunshine with the caption 'Here's to summer 2018.'

Here’s to summer 2018 ☀️ A post shared by @ bernardbrogan on May 28, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

Exciting times ahead for the football All Star...could he be set to swap free kicks for night feeds?

The Plunketts club man married PR executive Kiera in December 2016 in her hometown of Kilkenny and the celebrations continued in the plush Mount Juliet hotel.

The post gathered a lot of attention from fans and well-wishers expressed their delight in the comment section.

One wrote: "Congratulations Bernard. A future Dublin player in the making be it boy or girl."

"Enjoy the sleep while you can! But exciting times ahead," joked another follower.

One Instagrammer, however, was quick to point out that the baby could indeed be an "All Ireland final baby!"

