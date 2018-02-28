Benedict Cumberbatch cuts a groove as he dances at Laureus Awards

Benedict Cumberbatch bust out his best dance moves on stage at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

The actor hosted the event for the third year in a row, and made sure to keep the audience entertained with his jokes and light-hearted banter throughout.

But it was his performance of a routine to Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s Finesse that was one of the biggest highlights of the evening.

Cumberbatch, 41, was joined by French dance duo Les Twins for the impromptu boogie, and he joked that he was their “triplet”.

On the red carpet at the event, the Sherlock actor admitted that he was “star-struck” by tennis star Roger Federer.

He said: “It’s great to be here, I always get star-struck by the greats like Roger Federer, who is a huge hero of mine for example.

“But some of the true stars tonight will be people you’ve never heard of who are just doing incredibly good things for children around the world.”

He said, of his history of presenting the awards show: “It really is amazing to just deepen the relationship and understanding with what Laureus is all about, which is the Sport for Good Foundation.

“And I think when I first started this not only was it a novel experience to be presenting an award show but also to really get to grips with what this is actually all about.”

Federer won big on the night, taking the sportsman and comeback of the year gongs.

The 36-year-old became the most decorated person in the awards’ history as he beat fellow nominees Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo and British trio Chris Froome, Mo Farah and Lewis Hamilton to claim the sportsman of the year prize.

Other sports stars at the event included Ryan Giggs, Victoria Pendleton and Boris Becker.