Ben Whishaw repeats Golden Globe success at Critics’ Choice Awards

Ben Whishaw repeated his Golden Globe success by picking up another prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards (CCAs).

The CCAs are one of the last major ceremonies in awards season as Hollywood gears up for the Academy Awards.

Olivia Colman’s regal drama The Favourite led the way in nominations with 14, followed by Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Black Panther on 12 and astronaut biopic First Man on 10.

Whishaw took home the best supporting actor in a limited TV series for A Very English Scandal, in which he starred opposite Hugh Grant. Ben Whishaw was honoured at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The series tells the true story of Norman Scott, a gay man who had an affair with Liberal MP Jeremy Thorpe, played by Grant.

Whishaw also won a Golden Globe for the role earlier this month, where he dedicated the prize to “true queer hero” Scott.

That night, Whishaw was asked his thoughts about straight actors playing gay characters, and said actors should be able to take roles even if they do not have a shared experience with the character.

Speaking backstage at the Critics’ Choice Awards, he reiterated his thoughts and said: “I think straight actors should also play gay actors. Whoever is right for the part.”

Green Book star Mahershala Ali added to his Golden Globes success from earlier this month by picking up the best supporting actor gong. Mahershala Ali repeated his success from the Golden Globes at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ali plays jazz musician Don Shirley and dedicated the prize to Green Book’s composer, Kris Bowers.

On stage, Ali said: “I really appreciate you, brother.”

British actor Richard E Grant was also nominated for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, as were Beautiful Boy’s Timothee Chalamet, BlacKkKlansman’s Adam Driver, A Star Is Born’s Sam Elliott and Michael B Jordan for Black Panther.

Regina King, who also won at the Golden Globes, has been awarded the best supporting actress prize.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress saw off competition from British stars Claire Foy and Rachel Weisz. Regina King won the award for best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

King paid tribute to director Barry Jenkins, and said: “Respect. I am so grateful to be part of this film and standing up here because this is a village of amazing people that made this film.”

She finished her acceptance speech by quoting author James Baldwin, whose book the film was based on.

King said: “We can make America what America must become.”

The best young actor/actress prize went to California-born Elsie Fisher, who starred in comedy-drama Eighth Grade.

The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Broadway actor Taye Diggs, took place at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Sunday January 13.

- Press Association