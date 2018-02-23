Ben Mitchell actor Harry Reid announces first role after quitting EastEnders

EastEnders star Harry Reid is to make his stage debut in Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution.

The soap actor, whose character Ben Mitchell left Walford last month, will play Leonard Vole in the new cast of the production.

Reid said he was “thrilled” to take on the role in a post on Instagram, adding: “Please come and support me and the rest of the cast.”

We take over from MARCH 27TH UNTIL NOVEMBER 18TH.

He will join The Darling Buds of May star Philip Franks who continues in the role of Mr Myers while also joining the new ensemble are Lucy Phelps as Romaine, Richard CLothier as Sir Wilfrid Robarts, and Julian Curry as Mr Justice Wainwright.

The hit production of Agatha Christie’s classic play – running inside the chamber at London County Hall – places the audience in the thick of the action with some even watching from the jury box.

The new company will begin performances from March 27 with booking taking place until September 2018.