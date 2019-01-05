Bella Thorne ‘proud’ to have gained weight as she shares throwback snaps
Bella Thorne said she was “proud” to have gained weight as she shared throwback pictures from when she “did not love anything” about her body.
The US actress and model, 21, posted bikini-clad pictures to Instagram which were taken between 2016-2017.
Thorne said she finds it hard to work up an appetite when she is stressed and that 2018 “was about getting my health back”.
View this post on Instagram
This was taken at the end of 2016?-2017? 2018 was about getting my health back...this is what I look like when I’m stressed.... when im stressed it’s hard for me to work up an appetite..I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it. Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that. But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud. I’m so fucking proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more !!!! And I feel good but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general. Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward.. keep moving forward.
Thorne, who made her big break in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up, said she is focusing on “eating the right thing” before urging fans to “keep moving forward”.
Thorne has also starred in the films Amityville: The Awakening, The Babysitter, Midnight Sun and Assassination Nation.
- Press Association
