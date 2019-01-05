Bella Thorne ‘proud’ to have gained weight as she shares throwback snaps

Bella Thorne said she was “proud” to have gained weight as she shared throwback pictures from when she “did not love anything” about her body.

The US actress and model, 21, posted bikini-clad pictures to Instagram which were taken between 2016-2017.

Thorne said she finds it hard to work up an appetite when she is stressed and that 2018 “was about getting my health back”.

She said: “I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it. Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that.

“But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud. I’m so f****** proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more !!!! And I feel good but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general.”

Thorne, who made her big break in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up, said she is focusing on “eating the right thing” before urging fans to “keep moving forward”.

Thorne has also starred in the films Amityville: The Awakening, The Babysitter, Midnight Sun and Assassination Nation.

