Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 star husband Adam Levine ‘fell in love over email’

Behati Prinsloo and her husband Adam Levine “fell in love over email”, according to the Victoria’s Secret model.

Prinsloo, 30, and the Maroon 5 frontman, 39, wed in a ceremony in Los Cabos, Mexico, in 2014 after having dated for two years.

Speaking to NET-A-PORTER’s magazine, PorterEdit, the catwalk star said it had been “love at first sight” when the pair eventually met in real life. Behati Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine (Aurore Marechal/PA Wire)

The Namibian model said: “Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it.

“I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email.”

The couple, who live in Los Angeles with their daughters, two-year-old Dusty and 11-month-old Gio, met for the first time when Prinsloo visited Levine in the studio.

She added: “(Adam) had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me – it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy.”

The pair split for two months but realised it had been the “worst decision” and reunited before becoming engaged in what Prinsloo described as “a wild ride”.

