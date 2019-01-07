Beckhams enjoy night out at closing dinner for men’s fashion week
07/01/2019 - 21:30:00Back to Showbiz Home
Victoria and David Beckham enjoyed a night out together as London’s Fashion Week Men’s events came to a close.
The pair were photographed walking into the Brasserie of Light at Selfridges, for the AW19 closing dinner.
Former footballer David looked suave in a grey double-breasted suit, while Victoria was as stylish as ever in dark trousers and a matching top with snakeskin trim.
The Spice Girl-turned-designer wore her brown hair up in a messy bun for the event.
Other guests at the dinner included musician Nick Rhodes, designer Pam Hogg and Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here