Beaming Love Island stars mobbed by fans as they arrive back in the UK

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were greeted by hundreds of fans as they touched down in the UK.

The couple were joined by fellow finalists Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, and Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley as they got off a Ryanair flight at London Stansted Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The eight stars of the ITV2 dating series had been delayed on their flight from Palma de Mallorca.

Fans of the Love Island contestants wait to welcome them home at Stansted Airport (David Mirzoeff/PA)

But they were in good spirits as they were mobbed by admirers, including friends, family and photographers, holding up banners and cheering for them in arrivals at Stansted.

The two winners were met with balloons with the words “Welcome home Dani and Jack” and “Jani” emblazoned on them, while Kazimir was greeted with a banner reading: “Welcome back to da ends Kaz.”

Fans of Kazimir Crossley hold up a banner at Stansted (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Laura was welcomed by friends with flowers and balloons in the shape of unicorns, stars and hearts and a poster that said “Welcome back Bestie. #TeamLaura”, while Wes’s friends gathered round him and chanted “DBS”, a reference to the “Do Bits Society”.

Bearing huge smiles, the Love Island stars spent a few moments taking pictures with fans before being rushed out of the terminal by members of the ITV production team.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham arrive at Stansted (David Mirzoeff/PA)

After touching down at Stansted, Dani shared a picture of herself cuddled up with Jack on Instagram to her 2.2 million followers.

She wrote: “Back in the UK with my favourite @jack_charlesf love you so much what a beautiful summer we have had.”

Jack shared a similar photo on his page to his 1.8 million followers, writing: “Landed! First trip on a plane with my beautiful girlfriend. This doesn’t feel real yet I’m so grateful!! Love you @danidyerxx.”

Dani, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, and stationery salesman Jack were announced the winners of the series on Monday in the live finale, taking the £50,000 prize.

They had spent eight weeks as a couple in the show’s Majorcan villa, and were the only pair that were a couple from the beginning.

Megan Barton Hanson arrives at Stansted (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Voting figures from ITV have shown that Jack and Dani were the favourites with viewers from the start, and that they won by a landslide, taking 79.66% of the public vote.

The last episode of the series also broke viewing records for ITV2, drawing an average of 3.6 million viewers and a peak of 4.1 million in the overnight ratings.

- Press Association